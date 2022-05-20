SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury cocaine dealer will spend a dozen years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug and firearms charges.
Angel Maldonado, 37, appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Thursday, May 19, where he was sentenced to 35 years in prison, with all but 12 years suspended.
On March 8, 2022, following a two-day trial, a Wicomico County jury convicted Maldonado of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related offenses.
Maldonado will be required to serve five years of his sentence without the possibility of parole, and will be placed on five years of supervised probation.
On Jan. 17, 2020, the Salisbury Police Department and allied agencies executed a search and seizure warrant on Maldonado’s home in Salisbury. During the search, officers seized a loaded Ruger .40-caliber handgun, ammunition, and drug trafficking equipment and paraphernalia.
Maldonado is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2014 conviction for distribution of heroin, prosecutors said.