LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested a man suspected of stealing copper wiring that led to a railway failure earlier this month.
William Smallwood, 49, of Laurel, is accused of taking copper wire from the Carload Express railroad safety system. Smallwood matched the description of the suspect seen leaving the tracks, according to police. The theft reportedly caused over $10,000 of damage and forced the railway’s closure for four days.
Police say Smallwood later sold the copper wiring at a recycling center in Seaford.
Smallwood was arrested at his home on Tuesday, July 25th, and has been charged with the following:
-Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
-Falsifying Business Records – 2 counts
-Selling Stolen Property – 2 counts
-Criminal Mischief
-Criminal Trespass Third Degree – 2 counts
He was later released on $8,400 unsecured bond.