SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury councilwoman April Jackson says she's seen a lot of kids under 18 riding the Bird scooters around Salisbury, though riders must be over 18 years old.
"The major concern now is the underage riding scooters. Not only are they riding the scooters during the day but during the evening. And scooters were supposedly the max age is 18 and over and I'm seeing now and 12 and under on them, " said Jackson.
Now, Jackson is calling on her fellow council members and parents to try and prevent young kids from using the scooters. Breta Still says she agrees.
“They just seem a bit dangerous I think we need to be at least driving age so we know the rules of the road… and maybe a helmet,” said Still.
However, some like Walter Jones disagree.
"I'm a retired school teacher and when you take something fun away that's legitimate, they'll find something that is not," said Jones.
Haeleah Davis says maybe the city should try a slower speed limit.
"I actually rode my first scooter over the weekend in DC and they cap the speed there to 10 miles an hour so it was a safe way to get around quickly I was able to keep up with traffic and get where I needed to go on time, but it also didn't feel like I was moving around to quickly and putting myself or anyone else in danger," said Davis.
Jackson also puts the onus on parents.
“Just make sure that one of your children are not one of these children who are riding on the highway, um busy streets, impeding traffic, popping wheelies, riding two or three people on scooters, matter of fact riding two or three scooters at a time, just make sure your kids aren't doing that," said Jackson.