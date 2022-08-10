SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism says Cove Road Beach in Bivalve will close temporarily for a shoreline restoration project beginning Monday, Aug. 15. Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism says that this project will fix shoreline and stream bank erosion problems at the park.
Thus, during this time for safety reasons, the public will is not allowed on Cove Road Beach during the closure.
Updates on the project, including reopening details, will be posted to the Wicomico Recreation & Parks website at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org.