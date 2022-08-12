WICOMICO COUNTY -- Starting on Monday, August 15th, the Cove Road Beach will be closed to the public so that shoreline and stream bank problems can be resolved. The project, which is led by Wicomico County Recreational Parks and DNR, will aim to fix erosion caused by storms.
"What you're going to see is breakwaters, which is a kind of stone work out into the water that will protect the entrance point for Cove Beach," said Chuck Rousseau.
Rousseau, the Deputy Director of Wicomico County Recreational Parks, also said marsh grass will be planted and sand fill will be placed in areas that have worn away. These measures will hopefully prevent one of the biggest issues, flooding, which has gotten so bad that when it storms, the water will overflow out into the parking lot.
However, one issue did arise from the project itself, the start date. Instead of waiting a few months and beginning the project in fall or winter, it will start with a few weeks of the summer season left. WBOC spoke with a few visitors on Cove Road Beach, who expressed their frustration about the project starting on Monday. But, according to Rousseau, it's for good reason.
"It's going to take a while to stage materials, there's a lot of shortages of materials, and the company has to stage their equipment and work," said Rousseau. "You're also fighting against tides, so work sometimes has to happen at low tide."
The Cove Road Beach restoration project is also not the only one on Wicomico County Recreational Parks and DNR's agenda.
"As soon as the project is complete, they[DNR] will mobilize their equipment and move straight over to Roaring Point," said Rousseau.
The first of the two projects is slated to take about three to four weeks, but, any bad weather or unavailability of materials could slow that down. Meaning, people in Wicomico County will most likely have to spend the rest of their summer at a different beach.