A COVID-19 patient lies in a bed in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle. The U.S. came the closest to health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. It was for just one condition, COVID 19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up. Lack of an insurance card could become a barrier to timely care for COVID. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)