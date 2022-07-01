TRAPPE, Md. - Inflation is taking a bigger bite out of everyone's budget on this Fourth of July holiday compared to last year.
But for a Maryland delicacy like blue crab, which is already pretty expensive, suppliers say crab prices are not much more expensive than last year.
"[Prices are] probably not too far off," said Jack Brooks of J.M. Clayton, Co. "They're a little bit higher this year, but probably not a great deal different."
It's certainly not to say that the crab industry isn't suffering from higher costs, which are cutting into profits.
But inflation has caused slightly lower demand for crabs, keeping prices from rising too quickly.
"I think inflation, gas prices, all those things are affecting people's pockets and having the money to spend on crabs," said Josh Parker of T.L. Morris Seafood in Trappe, Md. "Just not as many people are coming in and out the door, really. Less foot traffic."
Crab prices are not putting a damper on some folks' holiday celebrations.
For Ed Colaprete of Cambridge, Md., he's hosting guests from Iowa, and prices are not pushing the Maryland classic off the menu.
"The price of crabs, no. We're going to get them no matter what," said Colaprete. "It's Maryland, and we got to get them crabs."
For Angela Smith of Rockville, Md. and her family, the Fourth of July is not complete without crabs, regardless of price.
"We did notice they creeped up about twenty dollars here at TL Morris," Smith noted. "But we are more than willing to pay that. And we wouldn't let a twenty dollar price increase take away our tradition of having crabs. I mean, it's a Maryland thing."
Retailers say crab prices soared in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as folks stayed home and placed more orders.