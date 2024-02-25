SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Fire Department reports that a fire took place Sunday evening at a home on East Church Street.
According to the PulsePoint app, the fire was reported some time around 8:15 p.m. at the home in the 1100 block of East Church Street, just north of Business Route 50.
Multiple crews responded to the scene. Photos showed massive flames exiting a window of the home, and pockets of smoke billowing all around.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how extensive the damage was. A cause remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more information.