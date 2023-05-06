OCEAN CITY, Md. - A search is underway for a missing swimmer in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ocean City.
Ocean City Fire Department officials say around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, they were alerted of a missing swimmer in the area of 25th Street and the beach.
Rescue swimmers from the OCFD went into the Ocean to search for the victim, described only as a male in his twenties.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland Natural Resources Police also joined the search.
After almost two hours of searching, the scene has been turned over to the Coast Guard, will continue searching with Natural Resources Police.
OCFD rescue crews will remain on the scene in case further assistance is needed.