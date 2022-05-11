CRISFIELD, Md.- A Somerset county after school program, called ‘It Takes a Village to Help Our Children’, is ready to grow. The program has the space - funding - and desire to build a brand new facility… but is missing one piece. The Executive Director Darlene Taylor tells WBOC it can't find anyone to take on the project
"We're shovel ready from my standpoint! Absolutely and have been but yes I think the biggest thing right now is finding someone, you know the right person who can actually build this facility for us. That is what we're looking for. At this particular stage we've been struggling for so long to get this project off the ground even though we have the majority of the funding," said Taylor.
The program’s original school was ruined by Hurricane Sandy. The program moved to an old bank, for what was supposed to be for the short term. Taylor says the school is ready to move on… as soon as it finds a contractor.
"We have no play space for them. They have to play in the parking lot and it's easy to spill into the streets so it's a safety hazard. In the other lot, the three point three five seven acres there's a lot of space for them to get out and develop. So for us it's so important to get them into that space," said Taylor.
The old bank is cramped inside too.
"One thing we do here as well is we tutor. And just think about trying to take the kids and find a quiet spot where you can really help them with their work. It's very difficult. We have one little room, sometimes we put them in the kitchen! (laughs) and so we do what we have to do, so it breaks my heart that we can't give them all of the services we can when we get the new facility," said Taylor.
And once they get the new facility, Taylor says they can serve more than 47 kids, the maximum students they can serve in the current space.
"We can't even serve as many kids in this small space as we used to, I mean in the summer, in the other space, we would have upwards of 140 kids," said Taylor.
Still, Taylor looks to the bright side.
"Well, the good part is we still have them and we're still working with them as best as we can, but it does break my heart to know that we've been trying to get into this space where we can really do all the things we need to do with them. We can get them in the classroom and we can do one on one," said Taylor.
So far, the program has raised $1.52 million of the $1.65 million needed for the new facility.