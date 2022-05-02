CRISFIELD, Md. - Christine Cook says she was filled with fear when a pole fell on her mobile home Wednesday morning.
"There was a loud, loud boom. The whole house shook, you could hear the windows rattle," she said.
"I actually thought my propane tanks had exploded that's what it sounded like," Cook continued.
Cook says her biggest fear was the pole could have hurt or killed her, her pets or her two grandchildren.
"I'm real worried about not only the damage that it has caused now, but the damage that it might do or it is doing sitting there every day," Cook said.
Cook says the pole has been on the property ever since she moved there in 2006.
Cook thought the pole belonged to Delmarva Power. But after coming to the home, Delmarva Power told her it was not theirs.
WBOC contacted Delmarva Power. A spokesperson told us the pole does not belong to them and never did.
Delmarva Power also says it tried to figure out who the pole belong to but it had to identifying tags.
Cook says no matter who the pole belongs to, it will be a struggle to get it down on her own.
Cook recently battled cancer and does not have the physical or financial means to remove the pole.
"It's a major issue getting the pole down. I don't have the funds to get it removed," Cook said.
"If someone could, you know, come and help, yeah absolutely I would be very, very thankful," she continued.
Cook's fear growing with each passing day the pole remains on her home.