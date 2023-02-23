CRISFIELD, Md. - The Maryland Fire Marshal has reported that a fire in Crisfield last night was accidental and originated from electrical service equipment. The estimated damage to the structure is $100,000 with a further content loss estimated at $25,000.
The incident at a two story private home was reported last night around 9:30 p.m. on Potomac Street. The Crisfield Fire Department responded and it took 30 firefighters 30 minutes to control the fire. No injuries or deaths were reported.
Firefighters checked the smoke alarms and said they appeared not to be working.