Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&