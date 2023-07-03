Crisfield Fire Under Investigation

CRISFIELD, Md. - Fire officials are investigating an abandoned structure that burned down.
According to the Crisfield Fire Department, on July 3 around 5:10 a.m., officials were alerted to a house fire in the area of Locus Street and Canal Street. Fire units from Crisfield, Marion, and Fairmount responded to the scene and found an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames.
Crews reportedly worked for around two hours to extinguish the flames. Officials say Chief Pruitt had command prior to turning the scene over to the Maryland State Fire Marshal for investigation.