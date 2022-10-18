CRISFIELD, Md. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $50,000 grant for the purchase of two hybrid Ford Interceptors patrol vehicles for the Crisfield Police Department. Congressman Andy Harris, R-MD, acting ranking member of the House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, made the announcement on Tuesday.
Harris said that this purchase will include additional equipment outfitted on these vehicles. These will replace vehicles currently in use that are more than a decade old and have some major safety issues, including transmission issues, engine trouble, hanging wires, and rust throughout their undercarriages. The city of Crisfield requested this funding to replace its old vehicles with safer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.
“I am pleased to see that this USDA grant will fund the needs of our local police department," Harris said. "Our law enforcement officers confront dangerous situations daily and we must ensure they have reliable equipment to continue protecting and serving our communities. I look forward to seeing this money put to good use.”