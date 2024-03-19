GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the upcoming closure of State Forest Road between Seashore Highway and Wilson Hill Road for the replacement of a cross road pipe.
The closure of State Forest Road between Seashore Highway and Wilson Hill Road will take place March 20th through March 25th (weather permitting).
DelDOT has provided these detours:
Traffic on eastbound SR 404 (Seashore Hwy) wanting to travel north on State Forest Road will turn left on Wilson Hill Road, returning to State Forest Road.
Traffic on westbound Wilson Hill Road wanting to travel south on State Forest Road will turn left on SR 404 (Seashore Hwy), returning to State Forest Road.
Traffic on southbound State Forest Road will turn right on Wilson Hill Road, turn left on SR 404 (Seashore Hwy) to State Forest Road.
Traffic on westbound SR404 (Seashore Hwy) wanting to travel north on State Forest Road will turn right on Wilson Road, returning to State Forest Road.