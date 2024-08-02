ONLEY, VA - A grand jury in Washington, D.C. has formally indicted an Onley man on two charges of child porn distribution.
Lucas Fussell, a former nurse practitioner with the Onley Community Health Center, was first arrested on a charge of child pornography distribution on Tuesday, July 16th, following an FBI investigation. Charging documents alleged Fussell was in contact with another suspect using an encrypted messaging app called “Session,” which the FBI says is frequently used to traffic child pornography. After seizing the other suspect’s phone in March 2024, investigators say Fussell sent images of child pornography to the seized device.
The FBI said Fussell also bragged about evading detection in sending child pornography using a VPN to mask his identity online, and described testicular exams and patients’ genitals in his role as a nurse practitioner in Accomack County.
That initial criminal charge against Fussell has now been escalated to two formal charges from the Grand Jury. The indictment, obtained by WBOC, was filed on Tuesday, July 30th and references two instances of child porn distribution on June 22nd and June 30th.
Also included in the new indictment is a forfeiture allegation, which says if Fussell is convicted on either charge, any property Fussell owns that was used to distribute child pornography may be subject to seizure by the state. The indictment says this includes but is not limited to Fussel’s Google Pixel cellphone. Any property or profits Fussell obtained through the distribution of the illicit material will also be subject to forfeiture.
Fussell, 42, is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, August 6th. He is currently being held without bond at the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C.