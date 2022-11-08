SEAFORD, Del.- A Dagsboro man is facing weapon and drug-related charges after a suspicious activity complaint on Monday.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 4 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry and Gum Branch roads in Seaford for reports of a man, later identified as Deandre Hall, running down the road with a gun. Another 911 caller, says they saw Hall drop the gun and run into the woods. Police found Hall after patrolling the area. He was arrested without incident.
Troopers said a search revealed that Hall was in possession of approximately .203 grams of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia. The firearm, determined to be a rifle, was recovered along with ammunition.
Hall was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)- 3 counts
- Criminal Mischief under $1000 (Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree (Violation)- 2 counts
- Public Intoxication (Violation)
Hall was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $11,753 secured bond.