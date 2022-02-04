DOVER, Del.- Delaware Transit Corporation has announced that effective, Monday, Feb. 7, DART will reinstate most of the service that was suspended last month. The following trips will be restored (PM trips in bold type):
Route 5 from Christiana Mall (Target): 2:55 4:38 6:18
Route 5 from Wilmington Transit Center: 3:45 5:25
Route 6 from Newark Transit Hub: 2:10 4:30
Route 6 from Wilmington Transit Center: 3:20 5:40
Route 8 from 9th St. at Grant St: 6:03 7:03 8:03 9:03 10:05 11:05 12:05 1:05 2:05
Route 8 from Port of Wilmington: 6:35 7:35 8:35 9:35 10:35 11:35 12:35 1:35
Route 18 from Polly Drummond SC: 2:39 3:55 4:55 6:20 7:10
Route 18 from Cedar Tree Apts: 3:51 6:10
Route 20 from Wilmington Transit Center: 2:35 3:55
Route 20 from Yorklyn Rd: 3:18 4:38
Route 35 from Wilmington Transit Center: 5:25 6:21 7:24 8:31 9:36
Route 35 from Brandywine Town Center: 5:55 6:55 7:59 9:06
Route 52 from Wilmington Transit Center: 6:25
Route 52 from Twaddell Mill Rd: 6:55
Route 53 from Wrangle Hill P&R: 1:44
Route 53 from Newark Transit Hub: 6:43
Route 63 from Amazon: 8:05 9:35
Route 63 from Odessa P&R: 8:45 10:12
The following trips on Routes 8, 18, 31, 43, and 301 will remain suspended until further notice (PM trips in bold type):
Route 8 from 9th St. at Grant St: 3:30 4:30 5:34 6:33 7:33 8:33 9:33 10:35
Route 8 from Port of Wilmington: 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:05 7:05 8:05 9:05 10:05 11:00
Route 18 from Polly Drummond SC: 6:15 8:16
Route 18 from Cedar Tree Apts: 7:15 5:10
Route 31 from Wilmington Transit Center: 2:45 4:15 5:45
Route 31 from Claymont Train Station: 3:30 5:00 6:30
Route 43 no AM service; use Route 63
Route 301 southbound from Delaware Ave.: 5:10
Route 301 northbound from Dover Transit Center: 7:00
Updated pdf route schedules will be available on https://dartfirststate.com/RiderInfo/Routes/ on Saturday, Feb. 5.
