DAGSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly bicycle crash that killed a Sussex County man on Saturday night.
On November 2nd, at approximately 6:14 p.m., a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling in the left southbound lane of Dupont Boulevard, near Molly Field Road in Dagsboro. At this same time, a bicyclist was riding an "Ancheer E-Bike" and traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard.
For an unknown reason, DSP say the bike attempted to cross Dupont Boulevard in the area of Cricket Street. DSP say the cyclist crossed directly into the path of the Ford, which was unable to avoid a collision. The impact occurred in the left southbound lane.
The 79-year-old bicyclist from Dagsboro died at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of family members.
The driver of the Ford, a 46-year-old man from Frankford, was not injured in the incident.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266.