HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred in the Harly area Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a white 2002 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a stop sign going north on Brittney Lane at the intersection of Halltown Road. At the same time, a 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling east approaching the intersection. The driver of the Toyota rolled into the path of the truck and was struck.
Police say a 67 year-old woman was driving the Toyota. She was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. There was a passenger in the Corolla who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge Ram was treated for injuries at the scene.