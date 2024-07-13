DELMAR, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one on Friday night in Sussex County.
Police say on Friday, July 12th, at approximately 9:30pm, a Subaru Outback was traveling Southbound on Providence Church Road, approaching the intersection of Delmar Road. At this same time, a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Delmar Road, approaching the intersection of Providence Church Road.
DSP say the Subaru failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the westbound lane of Delmar Road. This resulted in the left front of the Nissan striking the left front of the Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru, a 48-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Delaware State Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. His identification is being withheld at this time.
The driver of the Nissan, a 40-year-old woman from Laurel, Delaware and her three children passengers, sustained minor non-life threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident.