KENT COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Kent County early Wednesday morning.
The Delaware State Police report that on Wednesday, May 29th, at approximately 2:20am, a Freight-liner tractor and trailer was driving southbound on South Dupont Highway, in the right lane, south of Barney Jenkins Road in Felton.
At this same time, a GMC T-Series box truck was also driving southbound, in the lane behind the Freight-liner. DSP say the preliminary investigation revealed that the Freight-liner was slowing to make a right turn when the front of the GMC hit the back of the trailer.
The "unrestrained" driver of the GMC, a 33-year-old man from Owings Mills, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. His identity is being withheld at this time.
The Freight-liner's driver, a 51-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina, was not injured.
Delaware State Police are investigating this incident. They urge anyone with information to contact DSP at (302) 698-8457.