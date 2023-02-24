MAGNOLIA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Magnolia Friday night.
Police say around 7:25 p.m., a Chrysler minivan was traveling northbound on Bay Road just south of Trap Shooters Road. At the same time, a Mercedes GKL was traveling southbound on Bay Road just south of Trap Shooters Road. For unknown reasons, police say the Chrysler exited the west edge of the roadway and entered the grass median. The vehicle then entered the southbound lanes of Bay Road, causing a slightly offset head-on collision with the Mercedes. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the impact. Police say a good Samaritan was able to safely remove the driver and passenger from the Mercedes.
Investigators say all occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene. Police are still working to identify the victim. The driver of the Mercedes, a 58 year-old Lewes man, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The passenger of the Mercedes, a 59 year-old woman from Lewes, was also transported to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say there were two dogs in the Mercedes at the time of the crash. One of those dogs died. Delaware Office of Animal Welfare responded to the scene to take possession of both dogs.
The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.