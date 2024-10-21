ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - The Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that occurred in Painter on Monday night.
On October 21, at approximately 6:29pm, the Virginia State Police responded to 33372 Lankford Highway in Painter for a single-vehicle crash.
Police say a 2010 Buick Lucerne crashed into the corner of a two-story brick house. The driver of the vehicle was found to be " unresponsive and ultimately pronounced deceased by medics."
VSP say alcohol or speed did not appear to be factors in the collision.
The incident is still under investigation.