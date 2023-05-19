BETHANY, Del.- A Bethany Beach woman was struck and killed by a car Friday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Investigators say around 10:15 a.m., a Hyundai Tucson was traveling southeast in the parking lot of Walgreens, located at 32979 Coastal Highway in Bethany. At the same time, police say a pedestrian was walking in the same parking lot, traveling north toward Walgreens. The Tucson began making a sharp left turn to pull into a parking space. As the Tucson entered the parking space, police say the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was walking within that same parking space.
The driver of the Tucson, an 82-year-old woman from Bowie, Maryland, was not injured during the collision. Police say the pedestrian, an 89-year-old woman from Bethany Beach, was transported to an area hospital, where she died. The identification of the victim is pending notification to her family.
The parking lot of Walgreens was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.