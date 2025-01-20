DEAL ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating a 4-structure fire that occurred in Somerset County on Monday.
On Monday, January 20th, at approximately 1:30pm, the Deal Island-Chance Volunteer Fire Company responded to 11190 Roland Parks Road on Deal island (Franks Island). State fire officials described the incident as a fire that included 4 structures. The primary structure was a 32'x60' recreational building with a living space.
The fire, discovered by neighbors, took 2 hours and 40 firefighters to control. The property, owned by Island Sunset Incorporated, was located on a 20 acre privately owned island. Fire officials say the property could only be accessible by boat. During the time of the incident, there were strong winds, resulting in the fire department having a difficult time accessing the property due to low tide. The flames quickly spread to a one and a half story single family dwelling, and two sheds.
Maryland fire officials say there were no occupants in the home during the time of the fire. All four of the structures on the property are confirmed as a total loss. The total estimated loss is approximately $600,000.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the area of origin and the preliminary cause of the incident.