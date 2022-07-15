DOVER, Del. – The Delaware House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. John Carney on Friday requesting him to exercise his "constitutional obligation" to remove the state auditor from office once her verdict is entered by the Superior Court. Also on Friday, state Senate leaders called for McGuiness' removal from office.
On Friday, July 1, a Kent County Superior Court jury found McGuiness guilty of three misdemeanor charges involving her actions in office. Those charges included conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement rule. Four days later, Carney issued a statement in which he discussed his powers under Article XV, Section 6 of the Delaware Constitution, which states: “The Governor shall remove from office any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.”
In their letter to the governor, House Democrats supported the contention that he is required to remove the auditor from office once the Superior Court has entered her guilty verdict.
“The crimes the State Auditor has been found guilty of meet the Constitutional criteria of ‘misbehavior in office,’ and that as a result, you are obligated to remove her from office upon entry of a judgement of conviction by the Superior Court,” the letter reads.
The letter is signed by members of the Delaware House Democratic Caucus expressing support for the governor in carrying out his constitutional obligation.
"The Delaware Constitution lays out the clearest, quickest and most direct path to removing a public official: the governor is required to remove a public official who has been convicted of ‘misbehavior in office,’” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “With the stroke of a pen, the governor can fulfill his constitutional obligation and remove the state auditor from office. The governor has publicly stated that he believes the auditor cannot continue to serve in her position, and that he is waiting for the Superior Court to enter the verdict before fulfilling his duty.”
Click here to read the letter in its entirety.
In related news, on Friday afternoon, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman issued a joint statement calling for the removal of McGuiness:
“Based on the clear legal precedent established in Slawik v. Folsom, the Senate agrees with Governor Carney that at this stage he cannot unilaterally remove the State Auditor from her position under Article XV of the Delaware Constitution.
"At this juncture, we believe both the Constitution and the gravity of Auditor McGuiness's crimes compel the General Assembly to make use of its own authority to remove her from office, whether via Article VI impeachment or Article III removal proceedings. Today, we want to make crystal clear our intentions to do exactly that for the Delawareans who are demanding accountability following the Auditor's egregious breach of public trust.
"Delawareans deserve a State Auditor who is able to safeguard taxpayer dollars and good fiscal stewardship ethically, expertly, and free from further distraction or additional abuses of power. In short, the power of incumbency must not prevail over the people's rightful demands for accountability.
"We once again call on Auditor McGuiness to place the public's interest ahead of her own and resign. Otherwise, the General Assembly must exercise its Constitutional powers and the Senate is prepared to lead the way.”
For her part, McGuiness is refusing to budge. Her attorney, Steven P. Wood said in a letter that his client continues to "proclaim that she is innocent of the charges brought against her."
Wood said his firm will file a motion for a new trial no later than July 20, "and in it we will show that her prosecution was unconstitutional and unfair because of numerous and serious legal errors that occurred during the prosecution and trial."
"Those in the General Assembly who continue to insist upon a rush to judgment in this case do so in sad disregard of the constitutional presumption of innocence that belongs to every resident of the United States, including the Auditor, and in flagrant disregard of her constitutional right to due process. We urge those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution to heed to their oath and let process continue in the courts as compelled by the rule of law. The Auditor, like all residents of the United States, has a constitutional right to no less."