DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Elections has released a list of early voting sites ahead of the 2024 State Primary Election in September.
According to the Department of Elections, voters eligible to vote in the Primaries may vote in person at these early voting sites during the 10-day early voting period beginning August 28th. The Primary Election is slated for September 10th.
The Department says early voting sites will be open at the following times:
-Wednesday, August 28, 2024 through Saturday, August 31, 2024, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
-Tuesday, September 3, 2024 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
-Wednesday, September 4, 2024 through Sunday, September 8, 2024, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Early voting sites by county are as follows:
Kent County:
-BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904
-Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901
-Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946
-Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952
New Castle County:
-Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd., Middletown, DE 19709
-Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801
-Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
-Department of Elections Warehouse, New Castle, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720
-Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711
-Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802
Sussex County:
-American Legion Post 28 - Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
-Department of Elections Warehouse (Georgetown), 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
-Department of Elections Warehouse (Seaford), 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
-Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
-Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
-Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
-Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
-Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945