LEWES, Del. (AP) - A Delaware beach town is weighing whether to launch its own transit system to try to address chronic parking woes.
The city of Lewes will consider a plan at its Monday council meeting to operate a “Lewes Line" of paratransit buses as soon as late May, in time for the upcoming tourist season.
Under the plan, passengers would pay $1 to ride with stops connecting the downtown area, the beaches and the Cape May-Lewes ferry terminal, among others.
The plan calls for leasing five buses with capacity of roughly a dozen passengers from the Delaware Transit Corporation for $1 a year.
Estimates prepared for the council project that it would cost more than $150,000 a year to run a transit line. Fares would bring in about $20,000 annually.
Proponents tell news outlets that transit is needed to reduce parking difficulties that increase as Lewes becomes a more popular tourist destination, particularly because the beaches and downtown retail are not adjacent.
The system would run from late May through September.