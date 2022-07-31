DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup is just a few weeks away.
The 35th annual cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 41 sites across the state to help keep the beaches and waterways free of trash.
Those interested in volunteering can sign-up for the one day event beginning Monday, Aug. 1.
For the Sept. 17 cleanup, volunteers should sign up by Wednesday, Aug. 31 for their choice of sites through the Coastal Cleanup page at de.gov/coastalcleanup. Site captains with supplies will be on site to sign in volunteers and provide trash bags and directions. Although gloves, paper data cards and pencils will be available, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves and to use the online Coastal Cleanup reporting tool, to share their findings. Walkups are not encouraged due to volunteer site capacity limitations.
People are also invited to join the month-long campaign starting Sept. 1 to clean up neighborhoods, green spaces and waterways throughout the state on days, times and at locations of their choice.
Last year, nearly 600 volunteers filled about 400 bags, cleaning up 5,500 pounds of trash from waterways, wetlands and other natural areas. The top five trash items collected were: 7,671 cigarette butts; 2,921 plastic and glass beverage bottles and cans; 1,785 food containers; 846 plastic bags; and 381 balloons.
Cleaning up locally makes a big difference statewide and keeps trash from entering waterways and making its way to beaches and beyond. DNREC suggests several ways to help make a difference all year long:
- Be proactive by picking up trash near your home to keep your neighborhood clean.
- Follow a carry-in/carry out plan and take all trash with you when visiting outdoor spaces, like Delaware State Parks, DNREC wildlife areas, Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve locations, and county or local parks.
- Pack a bag and rubber gloves when you take a walk, go for a hike, go hunting or fishing, etc., to collect and carry out trash you find along the way.
- Recycle applicable items through in-home recycling or designated drop-off locations. Learn more at de.gov/recycling.
DNREC reminds everyone to wear gloves when picking up trash, wash hands thoroughly after cleanup activities, and follow all recent public area protocols, including the most current COVID-19 guidance.