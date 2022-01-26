LAUREL, Del. - Delaware's Division of Public health or DPH is seeking public input on people's concerns during the pandemic. Surveys will soon be in the mail. If people participate, they will receive a $30 gift card.
DPH will conduct these surveys in all three Delaware counties starting with Kent. Community members we spoke with say they are eager to explain their concerns during the pandemic.
Stacy Lane lives in Laurel and works at the public library where they pass out masks. Lane says the state's timing on these surveys is perfect with numbers back on the rise.
"I think that's a great idea because anything to alleviate fear of the community and just kind of see what they need and be able to help out with that I think really helps. I just really hope they work quickly and use their resources as best as they can," says Lane.
Donald Joseph says he knows many people who have been impacted by the pandemic. He's glad DPH is willing to listen.
"There are people that's been laid off due to the pandemic and there are people that desperately need help with their health. They need appointments with doctors and everything. I hope they actually put in the work they say they're going to do because a lot of people desperately need this service," says Joseph.
Jennifer Horney, who works with the University of Delaware's program, says the survey is part of the community health assessment the state conducts every few years.
Survey mailings in Kent county started this week. New Castle County is the week of February 7. Sussex County is the week of February 21.
Canvassing begins in Kent county on February 25. New Castle County is on March 11. Sussex County is on March 25.