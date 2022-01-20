Grants

DOVER, Del.- From the creation a creative placemaking project to asbestos tile removal, this year’s capital grants from the Delaware Community Foundation will benefit thousands of Delawareans statewide. 

The DCF announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $267,061 in 2022 capital grants to 16 organizations around the state. Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund and other funds supporting capital needs of nonprofits throughout the State of Delaware. This year’s recipients are: 

2022 Capital Grants                                                                              

Wilmington Library - $15,000

Expansion of the North Branch Library into an adjoining building 

Delaware Museum of Natural History - $19,864

Construction of a Respite Room – a dedicated, calming space for visitors with sensory challenges and developmental disorders 

Music School of Delaware - $20,000

Replace the roof and patch the interior ceiling of the concert hall 

CityFest - $10,000

Construction of The Urban Artist Exchange, a creative placemaking project 

Delaware Guidance Services - $14,262

Complete critical exterior and interior building repairs at Lewes location 

Mom’s House Inc. Of Dover - $19,500

Achieve a safe outdoor recreation space with a new ramp and updated decking 

One Village Alliance - $20,000

Secure a safe haven space for Wilmington’s first Urban Wellness Center with the installation of perimeter doors, lighting, cameras and security fencing 

Exceptional Care for Children - $7,213

Update current kitchen refrigeration and freezer storage 

Milton Community Food Pantry - $20,000

New property that will be usable for full storage and refrigeration once a new septic system has been installed 

Ronald McDonald House - $11,900

Updating keyfob system for resident rooms 

Delmarva Community Services - $20,000

Construction of 3 ramps in 2 newly purchased homes                                                                                                                                                  First State Squash - $10,000

Support purchase of a new facility allowing FSS to grow the community it serves 

Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware - $20,000

Replace windows and insulation 

Georgetown Presbyterian Church - $19,322

Basement updates including waterproofing, bathroom and accessibility 

EDGE for Tomorrow - $20,000

Cover costs for asbestos tile removal and new flooring installation 

Catholic Ministry to the Elderly – Marydale Retirement Village - $20,000

New security system and materials to build a new storage unit 

Since 1989, the Delaware Community Foundation has distributed over $7 million in capital grants. These are primarily funded by the Delaware Forever Fund, which consists of gifts made to the DCF for discretionary grant making. 

Capital grants support projects that have a lasting, positive impact on the population served by the organization. They may be used to fund construction, renovation or repair of buildings, and/or land purchases. Capital grants typically range from $5,000 to $20,000, but can be awarded for up to $25,000. 

“Nonprofit organizations should not have to face the issue of being unable to serve their community because they must spend funds on infrastructure issues,” DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “These capital grants allow organizations to grow their impact and make a lasting difference for all Delawareans.”