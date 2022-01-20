DOVER, Del.- From the creation a creative placemaking project to asbestos tile removal, this year’s capital grants from the Delaware Community Foundation will benefit thousands of Delawareans statewide.
The DCF announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $267,061 in 2022 capital grants to 16 organizations around the state. Grants are underwritten by the Delaware Forever Fund and other funds supporting capital needs of nonprofits throughout the State of Delaware. This year’s recipients are:
2022 Capital Grants
Wilmington Library - $15,000
Expansion of the North Branch Library into an adjoining building
Delaware Museum of Natural History - $19,864
Construction of a Respite Room – a dedicated, calming space for visitors with sensory challenges and developmental disorders
Music School of Delaware - $20,000
Replace the roof and patch the interior ceiling of the concert hall
CityFest - $10,000
Construction of The Urban Artist Exchange, a creative placemaking project
Delaware Guidance Services - $14,262
Complete critical exterior and interior building repairs at Lewes location
Mom’s House Inc. Of Dover - $19,500
Achieve a safe outdoor recreation space with a new ramp and updated decking
One Village Alliance - $20,000
Secure a safe haven space for Wilmington’s first Urban Wellness Center with the installation of perimeter doors, lighting, cameras and security fencing
Exceptional Care for Children - $7,213
Update current kitchen refrigeration and freezer storage
Milton Community Food Pantry - $20,000
New property that will be usable for full storage and refrigeration once a new septic system has been installed
Ronald McDonald House - $11,900
Updating keyfob system for resident rooms
Delmarva Community Services - $20,000
Construction of 3 ramps in 2 newly purchased homes First State Squash - $10,000
Support purchase of a new facility allowing FSS to grow the community it serves
Interfaith Community Housing of Delaware - $20,000
Replace windows and insulation
Georgetown Presbyterian Church - $19,322
Basement updates including waterproofing, bathroom and accessibility
EDGE for Tomorrow - $20,000
Cover costs for asbestos tile removal and new flooring installation
Catholic Ministry to the Elderly – Marydale Retirement Village - $20,000
New security system and materials to build a new storage unit
Since 1989, the Delaware Community Foundation has distributed over $7 million in capital grants. These are primarily funded by the Delaware Forever Fund, which consists of gifts made to the DCF for discretionary grant making.
Capital grants support projects that have a lasting, positive impact on the population served by the organization. They may be used to fund construction, renovation or repair of buildings, and/or land purchases. Capital grants typically range from $5,000 to $20,000, but can be awarded for up to $25,000.
“Nonprofit organizations should not have to face the issue of being unable to serve their community because they must spend funds on infrastructure issues,” DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “These capital grants allow organizations to grow their impact and make a lasting difference for all Delawareans.”