Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.