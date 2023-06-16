DOVER, Del.- Some of Delaware's most violent criminals may be allowed into voting booths during the next election. The issue is in front of the General Assembly right now.
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would reinstate voting rights for convicted felons once they are released from prison.
Currently any murder, manslaughter or sexual offense convictions can prevent a person from registering to vote. Senate Bill 180 is a final push to fully restore those rights.
Delawareans had mixed opinions on the matter.
"I think it's a great idea," shared Charles Black of Dover. "How much more punishment do you need? If you've done something 15 to 20 years ago, even three or four years ago, and you've served your time and done what you've had to do why not be able to vote?"
Not everyone was as forgiving.
"Less serious crimes, sure, you should be able to be reintegrated into society but not severe ones," said another Dover resident, Glenn Hiller. "It really does depend on the crime and I'll stand by that. I don't think anybody should have the right to vote if they committed certain crimes."
According to the sponsors of the bill, Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Arden) and Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris (D-Dover), Delaware is one of only 10 states that permanently restricts the voting rights of people convicted of certain crimes.
Only Virginia takes away the voting rights of all felons.
Some argued that committing a series crime should have lifelong consequences.
"Since they didn't provide good into society, they shouldn't be able to vote on what we're doing," said Tyler McLaren of Smyrna.
SB180 also makes corrections to certain aspects of the voting rights section in Delaware's constitution, which currently includes outdated requirements that don't align with federal law.
It has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee.