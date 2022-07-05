GEORGETOWN, De.- The Delaware Department of Correction announced that a 57 year-old inmate Michael A. Klein from Sussex Correctional Institution died at the facility on July 4. The DOC says Klein had a past history of chronic health conditions. Klein was arrested for murder and related charges in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened earlier this month in Millsboro.
During a routine check, Klein was found unresponsive in his cell by medical and security staff around 8:15 a.m., then medical alert was issued. Klein had no pulse and CPR was immediately initiated. EMS Paramedics were sent and additional lifesaving measures were taken. Klein was pronounced dead by EMS Paramedics at 8:58 a.m. on July 4.
Klein, was being held as a detentioner in lieu of $1,060,500 cash bail on one count each of Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, and Breach of Conditions of Bond during commitment.
His body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine cause of death, and a death investigation is being conducted by Delaware State Police and is pending at this time.