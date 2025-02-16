Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely this afternoon immediately behind a cold front when a sudden wind shift from south to west-northwest and an abrupt increase in wind is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&