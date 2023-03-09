DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Carney and Lt. Governor Hall-Long announced a partnership with the Delaware Food Bank to help ease the sting of federal Emergency benefits ending for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) families.
The Food Bank of Delaware will reportedly be awarded $3.24 million from the American Rescue Plan funding to allow it to assist these families.
“This funding will help stock shelves at local food pantries statewide, and it’ll support large drive-thru mobile pantries in each county to help Delaware families transition after the recent federal change to food benefits,” said Governor Carney. “Unwinding COVID-19 programs is a good sign, and this should help ease the transition. We’re grateful to the FoodBank of Delaware for their partnership to help bridge the gap over the next few months.”
The Food Bank is expected to announce mobile food pantry distribution events in the coming weeks. Volunteers can find additional information on the Food Bank of Delaware’s volunteer scheduling website (www.fbd.volunteerhub.com). Local and community food pantries can be found by visiting delaware211.org, texting their zip code to 898-211 or calling “2-1-1.”
Federal emergency benefits for SNAP families ended on March 1 and reverted to the regularly monthly food benefit allowances. Additional emergency benefits on EBT cards at the end of each month was discontinued. Due to a change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, the final emergency benefits SNAP payment was issued on February 28, 2023.
More information and resources around this change can be found at de.gov/snapchanges.