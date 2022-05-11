DOVER, Del.– Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed into law legislation that creates a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program.
The program offers eligible Delaware workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to address a worker's own serious health condition; to care for a family member with a serious health condition; to bond and care for a new child; or to address the impact of a family member's military deployment.
Statewide paid family and medical leave will go into effect for workers in Delaware on Jan. 1, 2025.
“This legislation will build on the work we’ve done for state employees and extend paid leave into the private sector. It’s the right thing to do and it will make Delaware more attractive for younger workers,” Carney said.