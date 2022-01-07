SEAFORD, De. - COVID cases are surging and hospitals are operating close to capacity. According to the New York Times, Delaware is the third highest state in the U.S. when it comes to the rate of hospitalizations per 100 thousand people. The first state has seen a 47% increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks. Doctor Bill Chasanov with Bayhealth says the surge in COVID patients is affecting non COVID cases than expected are being placed around that, the same resources have to be shared amongst all those diseases and all those patients that are hospitalized,” Chasanov said.
Some hospitals in Delaware are shifting away from elective surgeries to provide more staff and more space to treat patients with COVID-19. The state currently has 692 people hospitalized with the virus. Bayhealth Vice President of Medical Affairs doctor John Fink says this surge came on quicker than past waves.
“It's been significant, it's certainly a quicker uptick than we have seen in prior surges. We are now at a point where it would just about be at or slightly above the numbers that we hit with our last January Surge which peaked some time in mid January so we already passed that point,” Fink said.
Doctors say the omicron variant and holiday gatherings with family and friends are contributing to the rapid rise in hospitalizations. Both Fink and Chasanov say that the majority of hospitalizations come from people who are unvaccinated and are both urging people to get boosted.
“What I will tell you is the number of what people consider to be vaccinated who are getting admitted has gone up during this wave and that's because they may not have been boosted. So we see a very very small number of patients who have been boosted that are getting infections that lead them to be hospitalized,” Fink said.
According to the Division of Public Health -- close to 90 percent of adults in Delaware have at least one dose of the vaccine. Doctors are hoping this most recent surge will start declining soon.