DOVER, Del. - Citing this recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, combined with staffing shortages in hospitals, The Delaware Healthcare Association is calling for volunteers to sign-up to provide staffing support for Delaware hospitals.
DHA said Tuesday it is looking for people with prior health care experience to assist in clinical support roles. However, it also is asking for people who have no prior experience and are willing to fill non-clinical roles such as assisting with patient registration, answering phones, cleaning rooms and delivering supplies.
It asks for volunteers willing to work two or more shifts per week. Those interested can visit www.deha.org/hospitalhelp to sign-up. The online sign-up form provides volunteers with different options from which to choose, including which type of clinical or non-clinical role they would be able to fill, as well as the amount of time they can give.