Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.3 1.3 1.3 1 NONE 23/09 PM 3.0 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.0 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/10 PM 2.7 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 2.7 0.7 0.9 1 NONE 25/11 PM 2.7 0.7 0.9 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.2 1.1 1.2 2 MINOR 23/06 PM 3.0 0.9 1.2 2 NONE 24/05 AM 3.0 0.9 1.1 1-2 NONE 24/07 PM 2.6 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.7 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.6 0.5 0.8 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 23/04 PM 2.9 0.7 1.4 1 NONE 24/05 AM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/06 PM 2.6 0.4 1.0 1 NONE 25/06 AM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 25/06 PM 2.6 0.4 1.0 1 NONE &&