DELAWARE - State officials announced that the House passed two measures on Sunday that would prevent defendants charged with certain felony offenses, who pose a clear risk to public safety, from being eligible for pre-trial release.
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 11, is sponsored by Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Senator Bryan Townsend, and is an amendment to Delaware's Constitution. It would allow the legislature to identify specific crimes and conditions in which the court can use "preventative detention" to protect the public's safety.
Additionally, Senate Bill 12, would further move the State of Delaware from an all-cash bail system. It would critically uphold the discretion of judges to continue imposing cash bail if they can show that such steps will protect public safety.
Senate Bill 11 and Senate Bill 12 would allow the Delaware General Assembly to set the terms under which the courts can deny bail entirely. Officials say this further ensures that people who pose clear and convincing danger to the public are detained while awaiting their trial.
More information on Senate Bill 11 and Senate Bill 12 can be found on the Delaware General Assembly's website.