DELAWARE -- The Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30 the launch of a new hotline for adults experiencing abuse or harm.
The hotline connects individuals with free, voluntary services that can protect and save those impacted by abuse.
It's not a coincidence that the hotline is being launched right before the Christmas holiday. Melissa Smith, director of the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities says it was strategic.
"We find that people are visiting family members that they don't always see and it may have been some time since they've seen them lately," Smith tells WBOC. "We're hoping that over the holidays, we can raise awareness to keep your eyes open, to make sure that if something seems to be amiss or you're seeing something that looks different than before, that we're here as part of outreach services that can help with something that looks like abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation."
The number is 888-APS-4302 and people are encouraged to call if they experience any of the following forms of harm:
- Physical abuse – inflicting physical pain or injury on a senior
- Sexual abuse – non-consensual sexual contact of any kind
- Emotional abuse – inflicting mental pain, anguish, or distress on a vulnerable adult through verbal or nonverbal acts
- Neglect – the failure by those responsible to provide food, shelter, health care, or protection for a vulnerable adult
- Self-neglect – the failure of a person to perform essential, self-care tasks and that such failure threatens his/her own health or safety
- Exploitation – the illegal taking, misuse, or concealment of funds, property, or assets of a vulnerable adult for someone else’s benefit
- Abandonment – desertion of a vulnerable adult by anyone who has assumed the responsibility for care or custody of that person
- Additional forms of harm – mistreatment, intimidation, manipulation or coercion
Older adults age 50 and older are especially vulnerable and susceptible to being taken advantage of. Ruth Dorsey, 83, of Georgetown, Delaware feels the hotline will be helpful.
"People tend to take advantage of us older people," says Dorsey. "They play on our weakness, and they just want to take advantage of us because we're old, and they don't think we think. The hotline is great, because if I need someone I know where to call to get help."
For more information about Adult Protective Services, including how to file a report, types of harm, and the resources and services available, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dsaapd/aps.