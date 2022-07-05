DOVER, Del.- On Tuesday, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockerman issued a joint statement calling on State Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign from her position following a corruption trial where a jury found her guilty of three misdemeanors related to conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement rule.
The jury acquitted McGuiness of felony theft and witness intimidation charges.
"We once again call on Auditor McGuiness to place the public's interest ahead of her own and resign," the leaders say in the statement. "Otherwise, the General Assembly must exercise its Constitutional powers and the Senate is prepared to lead the way.”
On Monday, Governor John Carney issued a statement saying while he believes the Auditor cannot do her job effectively, it is his responsibility to wait for the final decision of the Superior Court. The Governor saying in part :
"The Delaware Supreme Court has made it clear that under Article XV, Section 6 of the Delaware Constitution, addressing the removal of “any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime,” the Governor has no power to act until after the entry of a judgment of conviction by the Superior Court. The Superior Court has not yet entered a judgement of conviction in the proceeding."