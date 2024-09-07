GEORGETOWN, DE - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office in Florida say the man allegedly responsible for a 1996 cold case murder has been arrested in Sussex County by Delaware State Police.
On August 16, 2024, 72-year-old Stephen L. Ford, was taken into custody by Delaware State Police during a traffic stop near his home in Georgetown, DE. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office state that Ford was arrested on a warrant for 2nd-degree-murder with a weapon for the 1996 cold case murder of Doris A. Korell.
Doris A. Korell was a 45-year-old St. Petersburg woman found dead in Manatee County, Florida on December 15, 1996.
Additional information on the case is provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
After his arrest in Georgetown, Stephen Ford was extradited and booked into the Manatee County Jail on August 30th.