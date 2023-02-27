Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 44F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 44F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.