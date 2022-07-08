WILMINGTON, Del.- A Hockessin man has been sentenced to prison time plus probation for charges related to a 2020 hate crime directed at a staff member of Delaware Gov. John Carney.
"No one deserves to live in fear for their lives under the duress of constant harassment and threatening,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Thanks to this excellent work by our Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, this man’s victims can begin to find peace.”
On July 1, Matthew Gregg was sentenced to jail time and probation by New Castle County Superior Court. Gregg, 27, was sentenced to four months of prison followed by probation, community service, anger management, and mental health/substance abuse counseling. He is to have no contact with the victims.
Gregg was arrested by Capitol Police following an investigation into reports of approximately 160 threatening phone calls, including several in which he leveled racial epithets against a staffer for Gov. John Carney.