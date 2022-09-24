DELAWARE- The summer ban on open burning will be lifted come the start of October in Delaware.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says the ban will be lifted beginning Oct. 1.
If you are planning to burn, DNREC recommends telling your local Emergency Operations Center the time and location of the burn. Burns can only be done between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trash, leaves, pallets, tires, vehicles, and trailers may not be burned. Smoke from the burn may also not have a harmful impact on the community.
For more information and burn guidelines you can visit DNREC here.