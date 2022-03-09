WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware paramedic has been sentenced to six months of probation for making and selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
David Hodges pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor on Monday, The News Journal reported. The judge also ordered him to pay a $1,300 fine, which is equivalent to what federal prosecutors said were his proceeds from the scheme.
Charging documents say Hodges came up with the plan to sell cards to people who hadn’t been vaccinated in February 2021, and he did so through that June.
He printed fake templates from another state’s health department website, according to court documents. He also worked at a Dover facility where the vaccine was being administered, and prosecutors say he took blank cards from the site once he had access to it.
Vaccination cards include a number identifying the type and batch of the shot. After identifying a buyer, Hodges would look up places near their home to forge a more accurate vaccine batch number. He would then mail the card in exchange for a fee, which wasn’t shared in court documents.
Jeffrey Scaggs, an attorney representing Hodges, told the newspaper that his client expressed embarrassment and remorse when addressing the court on Monday. He also said Hodges has recently been working in the medical field outside of Delaware.