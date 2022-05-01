DUNLEITH, Del. (AP) - Police in a Delaware county said on Sunday that a man’s death involved foul play.
New Castle County Police officers responding on Friday to an area of Dunleith about a report of a dead person located the body of 64-year-old Michael Cephas, according to a department news release. Detectives from the department’s Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit have assumed the investigation.
The police department said it was seeking information about the death from local residents or video surveillance footage.