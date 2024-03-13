DELAWARE - Neither Republicans or Democrats in the First State will be voting in either party’s Presidential Primary this year, according to Delaware’s Department of Elections (DOE).
The DOE office in New Castle County tells WBOC that the Republican Primary will not be held due to Republican Candidate Nikki Haley dropping out of the race last week, leaving only former President Donald Trump on the ballot. The Republican Primary was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd.
The Democratic Primary in Delaware was previously canceled due to President Joe Biden running unopposed. According to the State’s election laws, if only one candidate has filed for a party’s nomination by the filing deadline, that candidate is considered to have received 100% of the vote in the party’s presidential primary election.
Biden and Trump won their respective primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state yesterday after both dominated their respective primaries on Super Tuesday on March 5th. Neither will officially be named the nominees for either party until the parties’ conventions over the summer, however.