FILE - President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have officially secured the requisite numbers of delegates to be considered their parties’ presumptive nominees. The designation allows the candidates to coordinate directly with the national Democratic and Republican parties, although they aren't considered official nominees until the summer conventions.