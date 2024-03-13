Election 2024 Presumptive Nominees

FILE - President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during the first presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have officially secured the requisite numbers of delegates to be considered their parties’ presumptive nominees. The designation allows the candidates to coordinate directly with the national Democratic and Republican parties, although they aren't considered official nominees until the summer conventions.

 Morry Gash - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DELAWARE - Neither Republicans or Democrats in the First State will be voting in either party’s Presidential Primary this year, according to Delaware’s Department of Elections (DOE).

The DOE office in New Castle County tells WBOC that the Republican Primary will not be held due to Republican Candidate Nikki Haley dropping out of the race last week, leaving only former President Donald Trump on the ballot. The Republican Primary was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd.

The Democratic Primary in Delaware was previously canceled due to President Joe Biden running unopposed. According to the State’s election laws, if only one candidate has filed for a party’s nomination by the filing deadline, that candidate is considered to have received 100% of the vote in the party’s presidential primary election.

Biden and Trump won their respective primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state yesterday after both dominated their respective primaries on Super Tuesday on March 5th. Neither will officially be named the nominees for either party until the parties’ conventions over the summer, however. 

 

